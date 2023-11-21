Armenia Must Take Definite Steps Ahead, Sit At Negotiating Table - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Rather than
playing with words, the Armenian side must take a concrete step
forward and sit down at the negotiating table, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters,
Trend reports.
"It is tough to say anything about it at this time. We
anticipate clear ideas from Armenia. When it comes to a peace deal,
Armenia is still looking beyond the area. Rather than introducing a
third-party agenda here, it is vital to assume responsibility for
the region and move the peace treaty negotiations ahead. The ball
is presently in the goal of Armenia," Hajiyev emphasized.
He also stated that, given the current conditions in the region,
Azerbaijan sees no impediments to concluding a peace deal with
Armenia.
After the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, Azerbaijan
submitted a peace proposal to Armenia that included five essential
points. Armenia has delayed the discussion of the details of the
peace deal and the signing of the final agreement in various ways
over the last time.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.