Caspian Region Has Significant Energy Resources, Numerous Export Routes - SOCAR VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Caspian
region has significant energy resources, numerous export routes,
logistics development opportunities, and the potential for
renewable energy sources, Vice President of the State Oil Company
of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Babak Huseynov said at the SPE (Society of
Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference, Trend reports.
He emphasized that this year the conference gains special
significance as Azerbaijan celebrates the 100th anniversary of the
birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose foresight has
left a mark on the oil and gas sector.
"His foresight and strategic thinking played a crucial role in
directing the energy landscape towards prosperity. In the spirit of
his vision, the key role of the oil and gas industry in shaping the
economic destiny of nations is recognized. This conference serves
as a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and experts to
come together and find joint solutions to the energy dilemma," the
official explained.
"We stand at a crossroads requiring to balance the imperatives
of energy, security, environmental sustainability, and economic
viability. The Caspian region, with its enormous resources, has a
unique opportunity to lead the process of discharge," added
Huseynov.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference has started in Baku.
The event will bring together global industry leaders and
technical experts in Baku on November 21-23 to share perspectives
on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities
it presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of SOCAR, will feature an expert-selected
high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the
region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil
and gas production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives and government authorities in the
region.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.