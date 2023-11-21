Caspian Region Has Significant Energy Resources, Numerous Export Routes - SOCAR VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Caspian region has significant energy resources, numerous export routes, logistics development opportunities, and the potential for renewable energy sources, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Babak Huseynov said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference, Trend reports.

He emphasized that this year the conference gains special significance as Azerbaijan celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose foresight has left a mark on the oil and gas sector.

"His foresight and strategic thinking played a crucial role in directing the energy landscape towards prosperity. In the spirit of his vision, the key role of the oil and gas industry in shaping the economic destiny of nations is recognized. This conference serves as a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and experts to come together and find joint solutions to the energy dilemma," the official explained.

"We stand at a crossroads requiring to balance the imperatives of energy, security, environmental sustainability, and economic viability. The Caspian region, with its enormous resources, has a unique opportunity to lead the process of discharge," added Huseynov.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference has started in Baku.

The event will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts in Baku on November 21-23 to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of SOCAR, will feature an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will include an assessment of the current situation and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service company representatives and government authorities in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel