EU claims Israel must submit to ‘rules of war’

(MENAFN) As the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas continues to escalate, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has called on Israel to uphold the "rules of war" and take necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties in its military operations in Gaza. In an interview with Spanish daily El Pais on Monday, Borrell, who acknowledged having a pro-Palestinian stance, emphasized that while he condemns Hamas' attacks on Israel, the relentless bombing of the Gaza enclave cannot be justified as "one horror does not justify another horror."



Borrell conveyed that he reminded Israeli officials about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing that "war has its rules," and bombings should consider the casualties they are causing. Israel's announcement of a "complete siege" on Gaza after the Hamas attack has raised concerns, with only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks permitted to enter from neighboring Egypt.



Expressing uncertainty about Israeli claims that airstrikes on Gaza targeted hidden underground tunnels built by Hamas, Borrell stated, "They are, they aren't, I personally don't know. They suspect they are." Hamas has repeatedly confirmed the existence of an extensive tunnel network in Gaza aimed at confronting what they refer to as the Israeli "occupation."



Borrell underscored that the conflict between Israel and Palestine cannot be resolved through the mass exodus of over two million people from Gaza. Instead, he emphasized the need for a political solution to achieve lasting peace in the region.



As international concern grows over the humanitarian impact of the conflict, Borrell's statements reflect the European Union's stance on urging Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law while highlighting the importance of finding a political resolution to address the root causes of the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.



