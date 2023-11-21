LSBO Reveals New West End Casting For The Mousetrap And Standing At The Sky's Edge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK - November 21, 2023 - Leicester Square Box Office (LSBO), the leading online platform for booking cheap and discounted tickets for West End shows, has revealed the new West End casting for two acclaimed shows: The Mousetrap and Standing at the Sky's Edge.



The Mousetrap, the world's longest running play, is a classic murder mystery by Agatha Christie that has been thrilling audiences for over 70 years. The show welcomes a new cast from November 20, featuring Rachel Summers, Christopher Bonwell, Joshua Glenister, Gay Soper, Miles Richardson, Jessica Temple, Sebastien Torkia, and George Hannigan, among others. The Mousetrap is currently playing at the St Martins Theatre and tickets are available now.



Standing at the Sky's Edge, the Olivier Award-winning musical by Chris Bush and Richard Hawley, is a love letter to Sheffield that follows three generations over six decades. The show transfers to the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre in February 2024, with a cast that includes Samuel Jordan, Baker Mukasa, Alastair Natkiel, Rachael Wooding, Elizabeth Ayodele, Joel Harper-Jackson, Sharlene Hector, Mel Lowe, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and Lauryn Redding. Standing at the Sky's Edge tickets are available now.



