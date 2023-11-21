International Partners Call For Calm And Restraint In Garowe

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

International partners* are concerned about the risk of higher tensions, including the current mobilization of forces, in Garowe. The presence of these forces is intimidating civilians and has led to the closure of schools.



There is no justification for violence or the threat of force. Grievances should be addressed peacefully and through dialogue. We call on all parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means.



International partners remain committed to supporting Somalia and the Somali people in building the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous society.



We are monitoring the situation closely and are calling for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and urgent talks by political and other local leaders.



*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.





