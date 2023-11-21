Pres. Biden Welcomes UAW Agreement After Autoworkers' Six-Weeklong Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden welcomed on late Monday the vote for the country's United Automobile Workers (UAW) to approve agreements with the big three automakers after a strike that lasted for more than 6 weeks straight.

In a statement, President Biden said that, "these historic contracts reward the autoworkers who have sacrificed so much with record raises, more paid leave, greater retirement security, and more rights respect at work."

The US President praised the union by saying: "I want to applaud the UAW and each of our Big Three Auto companies for their good faith negotiations to reach this record contract."

He added that, "These contracts show that when unions do well, it lifts all workers. Following the UAW's historic agreements, we've seen Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Subaru announce significant wage increases as well. The UAW is fighting hard to ensure that all auto jobs are good, middle-class jobs and I stand with them in that fight."

Tens of thousands of workers went on a six-weeklong strike across cities and states that began in the middle of last September, when protesters raised their demands for increased wages, and better retirement contracts.

The United Automobile Workers of America (UAW) is the largest and most diverse unions in North America, with members in every sector of the economy. (end)

