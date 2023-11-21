Kremlin declares Putin ready to participate in emergency BRICS summit

(MENAFN) In response to the ongoing escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in an emergency video conference with other BRICS leaders on Tuesday, as announced by the Kremlin on Monday. The presidential administration provided no detailed information about the agenda of the upcoming event, signaling the urgency and sensitivity of the situation.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the BRICS group comprising Russia, China, Brazil, and India, announced an extraordinary joint meeting on the Gaza situation. In addition to the regular BRICS members, leaders from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to participate.



The primary focus of the meeting is the "current humanitarian crisis in Gaza," according to a statement from the presidential office. All participating leaders are expected to provide their insights on the situation, with the anticipation of adopting a joint statement on the matter. The inclusion of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the meeting underscores the international concern surrounding the conflict.



The Israel-Hamas conflict has been ongoing for over a month, with Israel responding to a surprise attack by Hamas, resulting in casualties on both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry reports a death toll exceeding 11,000 linked to Israeli actions in the enclave. The emergency BRICS summit represents a concerted effort to address the escalating crisis, bringing together key global leaders to engage in diplomatic discussions and potentially pave the way for a coordinated response to the unfolding situation in the region.



