QIAF Reinforces Qatar As Centre For Visual Artists

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The opening of the 5th Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF) reinforces Qatar's position as a vibrant centre for visual artists globally.

Cultural Village Foundation, Katara General Manager, Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said this and also explained that the festival fosters an ideal artistic environment, bringing together artists of diverse backgrounds, styles, and to exchange expertise and artistic experiences.

He explained that the event creates valuable opportunities for meaningful interactions and purposeful artistic dialogues among creative talents.

Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti highlighted the festival as an artistic showcase, working to reinforce aesthetic values and promote arts across various areas. Additionally, he underlined QIAF's role in elevating Katara's status among artists and creators in Qatar and around the world.

Head of QIAF and Founder and President of The MAPS International WLL, Rashmi Agarwal, said:“QIAF is not just an art festival, it is an emotion. It welcomes and connects the artists worldwide at this fine festival.”

The opening ceremony was led by Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti, Fire Station Director, Khalifa Ahmad Al Obaidly and Agarwal, among other officials.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Al Obaidly, said:“The QIAF gathering every year is getting not only bigger, but the quality and participants and variety of the art is getting more and more. And I like here to see all the dialogue between international and local artists under one roof – it is an atmosphere where the artists and visitors can see diversity of artworks from different artists with different backgrounds, different countries, and also meet artists and talk with them.”

“There's a lot of technical and ideas and subjects behind these which is an amazing inspiration hub for younger artists to visit especially schools – it's really an amazing space.”

This edition features over 12 international galleries and welcomes more than 300 artists from over 60 countries, showcasing diverse art forms like painting, sculpture, digital art, mixed media, accessories, clothing, and jewellery.

As one of the country's largest art festivals, QIAF offers a spectrum of artistic experiences, including fashion shows, conferences, workshops, artist dialogues, and cultural evenings. The festival, being held at the Cultural Zone at Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, spans six days or until Saturday, November 25, and opens from 10am to 10pm.

QIAF serves as a dynamic platform for creative artists worldwide to demonstrate their skills, showcase their creativity, and engage in a series of events and activities related to the arts. The festival provides a professional space for artists in Qatar and various countries, attracting experts, critics, academics, and art enthusiasts alike.