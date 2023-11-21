Finland takes rapid action regarding surge of irregular migrants at Russian border

(MENAFN) Finland is gearing up with extra measures to address a surge of irregular migrants at its Russian border, as reported by local media on Monday.



During a visit to the southeastern border crossing, Premier Petteri Orpo stated that they are closely observing the border situation and are fully ready to swiftly implement new restrictions, as reported by a Finnish news outlet.



Emphasizing that Russia bears responsibility for the current situation, he remarked: “Finland should be concerned that neighboring Russia has behaved erratically for a long time.”



“We must continue to be prepared for the fact that anything can happen.”



On Monday, 35 migrants hailing from Syria, Afghanistan, as well as Iraq arrived at the Salla border crossing from Russia, using bicycles and scooters to travel. Subsequently, they submitted asylum applications.



Simultaneously, it was revealed by border guards that temporary barriers are being erected in the Salla area on the eastern border with Russia, assisted by the armed forces. The construction of the barrier fence is set to be expedited.



In response to suspicions that Russian officials were allowing undocumented asylum seekers to increasingly arrive at the Finnish border, Finland, on November 16, announced the closure of four border crossings with Russia from midnight on November 17.



Following this decision, Helsinki issued another statement on the subsequent day, cautioning that the government was ready to take further measures if the closure of the four border crossing points did not alleviate the situation on the eastern border with Russia.

