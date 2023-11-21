President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Decolonization: Women Empowerment And Development Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
addressed the participants of the Decolonization: Women Empowerment
and Development event, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107461924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.