Ukraine Draw With Italy In Euro 2024 Qualifier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine played out a goalless draw with Italy in their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

According to Ukrinform, the game took place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Monday, November 20.

Serhiy Rebrov's side finished third in Group C and will fight for one of the three Euro 2024 spots via the playoffs, with the playoff draw to be made in Nyon on November 23.

Twenty national teams have already qualified for Euro 2024, including Austria, Albania, England, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany (hosts), Spain, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Turkey, the Czech Republic, France, Switzerland, and Scotland.

The finals of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship will be held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

Photo: Ukrainian Football Association