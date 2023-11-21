Ukraine Reports 70 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine on Monday, November 21.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update

Throughout the day, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 10 air strikes and 20 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged. The Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again overnight, using four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile and 11 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Air defenses destroyed the Iskander-K cruise missile and 10 attack UAVs. The attack damaged and destroyed the Central City Hospital in Selydove, Donetsk region, the building of the Kotliarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure," the military said.

In total, more than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions came under artillery fire. The enemy launched air strikes on Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses on the occupying forces' manpower and equipment and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian aircraft launched two strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, whereas units of the rocket forces hit the enemy's ammunition depot.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sector, the operational situation remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops on the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted assault operations near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman sector.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks outside Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivdenne in the Donetsk region. Also, Ukraine's defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy's manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the invaders attempt to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, being engaged in counter-battery warfare and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.