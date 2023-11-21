Kazakhstan Aims To Attract Large Foreign Investments By 2029

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan
intends to attract large foreign investments to the country by
2029, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Samilov during the
VI Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR), Trend reports.
"Attracting investment is a key factor for growth. As part of
the National Investment Policy, taking into account ESG standards,
Kazakhstan is interested in attracting at least $150 billion of
foreign investment by 2029. To achieve this, we continue to create
favorable conditions for investors, including improving investment
support tools," he said.
As President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously
stated, the country needs to switch to a new economic model. In
particular, the government has been given a large-scale task to
increase the volume of the economy to $450 billion by 2029, that
is, 2 times.
In addition, the PM noted that Kazakhstan accounts for 70
percent of foreign investment in Central Asia.
"Last year, total foreign direct investment rose by 18 percent
to $28 billion. Over the first 6 months of this year, about $14
billion more were attracted into the national economy. The
stability of Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating is confirmed by
international agencies Fitch, S&P and Moody's," Smailov
said.
Over the past years, KGIR has established itself as an effective
dialogue platform for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan
and the international investment community.
This year, the agenda includes such topics as the use of
innovative technologies, ensuring food security, developing
transport and logistics potential, expanding export opportunities,
etc.
The event was attended by representatives of the UK, Vietnam,
Germany, Canada, Qatar, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US,
Türkiye, France, Czech Republic and several other countries.
