Azerbaijan's Working Group On Transport, Communications, High Tech Talks In Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A regular
meeting of the working group on transport, communications and high
technologies operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the
Coordination Headquarters established for centralized solution of
issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories was held in Shusha,
Trend reports.
The meeting informed the relevant structures about the work done
on the implementation of tasks on transport and communication
infrastructure in the "I State Program of "Big Return" to
Azerbaijan's liberated territories," projects currently being
implemented and upcoming plans, existing opportunities related to
project implementation, difficulties encountered, and ways to solve
them.
Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and
Transport and head of the working group, opened the conference by
noting that the State Program Action Plan contains strategic
projects such as road and railway construction and repair, as well
as the building of new airports.
"Some of them - "Victory Road" the new highway in front of the
entrance to Lachin, the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, and the Fuzuli and
Zangilan international airports have been successfully implemented.
Work on the construction of Lachin airport is proceeding rapidly,
with 53 percent of the project's work currently completed," he
said.
The Deputy Minister added that the construction of the
Barda-Aghdam (47.1 km) and Goradiz-Aghband (110.4 km) railroad
lines continues. The physical progress made on the projects is 83
and 44 percent, respectively.
Rahman Hummatov noted that construction work on 17 projects with
a total length of 2,157 kilometers is currently underway according
to the schedule; most of them are roads of republican
importance.
Further, the Deputy Minister informed about the work done and
planned on the TV and radio broadcasting networks, mobile
communication, and fixed telecommunication networks in Azerbaijan's
territories liberated from Armenian occupation. According to him,
at present, 10 TV and 7 radio programs are broadcast through the
restored TV and radio broadcasting stations. For the organization
of mobile telecommunication services, 330 base stations have been
installed, including in the territories liberated as a result of
anti-terrorist activities. Telephone and high-speed Internet
services are provided in Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Zangilan, and
other territories.
Rahman Hummatov informed the participants of the meeting about
the bus routes to Shusha, Aghdam, and Fuzuli cities organized to
date through the "Yolumuz Qarabağa" portal.
"A total of 639 trips have been made on these routes; 26,226
passengers visited the territories liberated from occupation," he
noted.
The Deputy Minister also stated that telephone and high-speed
Internet services are currently being provided to subscribers in
Shusha using new technologies; project work is being carried out to
provide telecommunication services to public buildings under
construction and restoration; and work is being carried out to lay
trunk and subscriber fiber-optic lines in various directions.
The meeting focused on the construction of road and
transportation infrastructure, the organization of motor transport
and passenger transportation services, and the existing demand and
opportunities in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian
occupation, including Shusha.
Head of the sector of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade, employee of the special representative
office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Kanan
Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan Avaz Gojayev, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan
Railways Nazim Talibov, as well as other participants spoke about
the importance of infrastructure projects implemented in the
territories liberated from occupation in accordance with the "I
State Program of "Greater Return", their implementation by the
relevant structures through coordination by the Interdepartmental
Center, constant monitoring of mine safety measures in the
territories, resettlement of the population in newly constructed
residential areas and employment and other important issues.
At the meeting, decisions were made on taking joint measures
with relevant structures in connection with the implementation of
relevant measures envisaged in the State Program in a timely
manner, as well as the necessity of applying modern technologies in
construction and reconstruction work in the field and other
issues.
During the visit, some projects implemented in these territories
were reviewed, including familiarization with the construction of
the internal road network of Shusha, the creation of a
telecommunication network, and the organization of communication
services in the city, as well as the construction of a 4-6-lane
alternative road from Ahmadbayli to Fuzuli to Shusha.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.