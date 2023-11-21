Azerbaijan's Working Group On Transport, Communications, High Tech Talks In Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A regular meeting of the working group on transport, communications and high technologies operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters established for centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories was held in Shusha, Trend reports.

The meeting informed the relevant structures about the work done on the implementation of tasks on transport and communication infrastructure in the "I State Program of "Big Return" to Azerbaijan's liberated territories," projects currently being implemented and upcoming plans, existing opportunities related to project implementation, difficulties encountered, and ways to solve them.

Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport and head of the working group, opened the conference by noting that the State Program Action Plan contains strategic projects such as road and railway construction and repair, as well as the building of new airports.

"Some of them - "Victory Road" the new highway in front of the entrance to Lachin, the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, and the Fuzuli and Zangilan international airports have been successfully implemented. Work on the construction of Lachin airport is proceeding rapidly, with 53 percent of the project's work currently completed," he said.

The Deputy Minister added that the construction of the Barda-Aghdam (47.1 km) and Goradiz-Aghband (110.4 km) railroad lines continues. The physical progress made on the projects is 83 and 44 percent, respectively.

Rahman Hummatov noted that construction work on 17 projects with a total length of 2,157 kilometers is currently underway according to the schedule; most of them are roads of republican importance.

Further, the Deputy Minister informed about the work done and planned on the TV and radio broadcasting networks, mobile communication, and fixed telecommunication networks in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation. According to him, at present, 10 TV and 7 radio programs are broadcast through the restored TV and radio broadcasting stations. For the organization of mobile telecommunication services, 330 base stations have been installed, including in the territories liberated as a result of anti-terrorist activities. Telephone and high-speed Internet services are provided in Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Zangilan, and other territories.

Rahman Hummatov informed the participants of the meeting about the bus routes to Shusha, Aghdam, and Fuzuli cities organized to date through the "Yolumuz Qarabağa" portal.

"A total of 639 trips have been made on these routes; 26,226 passengers visited the territories liberated from occupation," he noted.

The Deputy Minister also stated that telephone and high-speed Internet services are currently being provided to subscribers in Shusha using new technologies; project work is being carried out to provide telecommunication services to public buildings under construction and restoration; and work is being carried out to lay trunk and subscriber fiber-optic lines in various directions.

The meeting focused on the construction of road and transportation infrastructure, the organization of motor transport and passenger transportation services, and the existing demand and opportunities in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, including Shusha.

Head of the sector of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade, employee of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Kanan Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan Avaz Gojayev, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Nazim Talibov, as well as other participants spoke about the importance of infrastructure projects implemented in the territories liberated from occupation in accordance with the "I State Program of "Greater Return", their implementation by the relevant structures through coordination by the Interdepartmental Center, constant monitoring of mine safety measures in the territories, resettlement of the population in newly constructed residential areas and employment and other important issues.

At the meeting, decisions were made on taking joint measures with relevant structures in connection with the implementation of relevant measures envisaged in the State Program in a timely manner, as well as the necessity of applying modern technologies in construction and reconstruction work in the field and other issues.

During the visit, some projects implemented in these territories were reviewed, including familiarization with the construction of the internal road network of Shusha, the creation of a telecommunication network, and the organization of communication services in the city, as well as the construction of a 4-6-lane alternative road from Ahmadbayli to Fuzuli to Shusha.

