Azerbaijani Pavilion To Operate At UN Climate Change Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan will
be represented for the first time with a pavilion at the 28th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Trend reports.
The National Pavilion, established through the joint
organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of
COP28 and scheduled from November 30 to December 12, will cover the
theme "Pioneering sustainable solutions for climate
resilience".
The interactive pavilion will showcase information on
Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other projects in this
area.
Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to a 35 percent reduction in
GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions' by 2030 and to a 40 percent
reduction by 2050.
Fulfillment of obligations under the Paris Agreement and active
work in this direction is a priority issue.
COP28 will bring together representatives from nearly 200
countries to coordinate global actions to combat climate change.
The event venue consists of two zones: delegations accredited in
the "blue zone" will participate in official negotiations, the
World Summit on Climate Action, panel discussions, roundtable
talks, and cultural events.
The pavilions of participating countries will operate
specifically in the "blue zone". The "green zone" will be open to
everyone and is considered a platform for dialogue and raising
awareness in the field of climate change.
The 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference will serve
as a platform that unites people in the effort to address climate
change and its consequences.
