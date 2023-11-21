Swami Vidyadass Honored With Life Membership Of World Peace Foundation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Swami Shri Vidyadass Mahant, the spiritual leader of Anjanadri Hanuman Temple, the birthplace of Shri Hanuman Ji, received a prestigious recognition as he was conferred with the esteemed life membership of WPDRF-World Peace Development and Research Foundation. This momentous occasion unfolded at the international headquarters of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, located in Noida Film City, and the honor was bestowed upon Swami Vidyadass by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Global President of WPDRF.



Earlier, Swami Vidyadass had been honored by Shri Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a ceremony held in Lucknow, acknowledging his remarkable contributions in the field of spirituality and peace.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah took the opportunity to acquaint Swami Vidyadass with the manifold activities and achievements of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation. Dr. Marwah emphasized,“We have been successful in attracting a staggering 90 million visitors to Noida Film City and 3 million visitors to Marwah Studios from 156 countries worldwide. Our dedication to organizing and participating in over 7500 events reflects our unwavering commitment to our mission of spreading Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture.”



Vipin Gaur, an esteemed member of the World Peace Foundation, introduced Swami Vidyadass and delivered a heartfelt tribute, extolling his spiritual wisdom and virtues. During the event, Swami Vidyadass expressed his readiness to extend his support and cooperation to collaborate on the forthcoming spiritual summit to be held at Marwah Studios.



The life membership of WPDRF conferred upon Swami Vidyadass is a testament to his invaluable contributions to promoting peace, spirituality, and cultural harmony. It underscores the significance of individuals and institutions coming together to work towards the greater cause of world peace.



This recognition serves as a bridge between spirituality and the world of media and entertainment, fostering an environment where art, culture, and spirituality converge to inspire and nurture a harmonious and peaceful world.





Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143