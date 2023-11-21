Auckland Dentist Will Restore Your Broken Teeth In One Visit With CEREC Crowns

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 20, 2023 2:00 am - Auckland, NZ-Dr Dave Richards-Dentist St Heliers (09 585 0205) can restore your smile with instant CEREC crowns. Get new teeth with temporary crowns and no second appointments!

Like most, you probably prefer convenience without sacrificing quality-whether it's your morning coffee or, believe it or not, your dental crowns.

Well, here's the scoop-you can walk into the dentist's office and walk out the same day with fresh, perfectly fitted crowns-thanks to CEREC dental crowns.

Dr Dave Richards, founder/dentist at Natural Smiles, will restore your smile, whether you have broken, discoloured, or misshapen teeth, using 3D CEREC crowns.

The best part? The entire procedure, from having your teeth scanned, prepared, and covered, takes only 90 minutes to be completed.

Unlike traditional crowns, which are metal with a porcelain cap, CEREC a.k.a. Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, dental crowns are an advanced and much more convenient treatment option made entirely of porcelain materials.

They are produced using digital imaging technologies like the practice's toothbrush-sized CEREC Omnicam. With this device, Dr Richards can take accurate 3D scans of your teeth and mouth, which are then sent to their in-house milling unit, where they are used to fabricate natural-looking dental caps.

Long-Lasting Solution

These crowns are customised to imitate the look and feel of your other healthy teeth. They fit better, are stain-resistant, and will, on average, last 12 to 15 years (though you could extend their lifespan up to 30 years with proper oral hygiene habits).

Beyond one-visit dental crowns, Dr Richards also provides a variety of range of other treatments, including professional teeth whitening for patients with discoloured or yellowed teeth. Offering in-office treatments and take-home whitening kits, he tailors solutions to meet your unique needs.

A Natural Smile From Natural Smiles Dental St Heliers

Dr Dave Richards believes in minimally invasive dentistry and aims to provide the most precise and pain-free experience for patients. His practice areas include, but are not limited to, cosmetic, implant, and orthodontic dentistry.

A satisfied patient said,“Dave is a great dentist who is thorough, gentle, and reassuring. I needed extensive work after a long time of avoiding dentists due to anxiety, and every visit was stress- and pain-free. The entire team is warm and welcoming. Highly recommend.”

No more multiple dentist visits or waiting weeks to have your permanent crowns cemented in place-since it can all be done in one session!

