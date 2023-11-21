Duffle Tote Bag: Your Friend In Need Withy Lots Of Utilities

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 20, 2023 3:10 am - AK Textiles is a pioneering name in handcrafted and block-printed products. They are one of the oldest business houses in India where you get pure hand block printed products.

Do you use a tote bag for marketing? Almost everyone in every household uses tote bags for marketing or carrying something heavy. Lots of travelers in India also use duffle tote bags while traveling long distances. These bags are an excellent choice for carrying anything you need in households. Groceries, clothes, tools, books, and whatnot? Use a tote bag to make life easy. But, add some style to your tote bags as well. How? Just buy a few on – you will love those style handcrafted and block-printed tote bags. These are durable, colorful, and stylish tote bags that you will want to collect for sure.

AK Textiles is a pioneering name in handcrafted and block-printed products. They are one of the oldest business houses in India where you get pure hand block printed products. Over the six generations, the Chippa family has been working on block printing. They are not only carrying great Indian artwork on fabrics but also inventing many new designs in this domain. When you buy a duffle tote bag from AK Textiles, you literally touch the history.

According to the spokesperson of the K Pvt Ltd, was established in 1994. You can say, it's laying a formal stone by building a company that would cater to the demand of people across the globe. It was the brain child of Mr. Awdhesh Pandey. Today, his works and art works in different products are adoring thousands of homes in India and abroad. The company provides livelihood to more than 100 artisans and their families in and around Sanganer. The company prides itself in catering to the demand of more than 300 prestigious labels of fashion and home furnishing from India and abroad.”

If you buy a duffle tote bag from AK textiles, you will find the difference between general tote bags and handcrafted tote bags from a historical business house.

Tote bags come in different sizes and shapes. These bags are popular for their versatility and utility. Once purchased, you get it working for years. You can wash them normally and hand block printing remains as it is for years.

While buying and using the tote bags, you are supporting the green movement happening around the globe. How? First of all, the tote bags of AK Textiles are manufactured with biodegradable materials. The block printing materials are also environmentally friendly. Moreover, using tote bags while marketing or carrying different materials and articles reduces the use of plastics. That's a great decision in itself.

AK Textiles manufactures and sells quilted tote bags. These duffle tote bags are waterproof and have perfect cushioning to protect the products.