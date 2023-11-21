Azerbaijani Gymnasts Return Home With Medals From UK

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani
gymnasts who won medals at the World Competitions among age groups
in trampolining and tumbling in Birmingham (UK) returned home with
medals, Trend reports.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were
met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the
sports community, colleagues, as well as relatives, loved ones and
media representatives.
Members of the trampoline team Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar
Bakhshaliyev won silver in the synchronized trampoline program.
Samira Huseynova and Ayan Shabanova also won silver in the
synchronized trampoline program. It should be noted that this
result is the first achievement in the history of Azerbaijani
gymnastics at the World Competitions among age groups in the
women's synchronized jumping program.
A member of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic jumping team
(tumbling) Alexey Karatashov won a bronze medal at the World
Competitions among age groups.
Upon returning to their homeland, the athletes and the head
coach of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic jumping team (tumbling)
Adil Huseynzade shared their impressions of participation in the
competition with media representatives.
According to Adil Huseynzade, the junior acrobatic jumping team
is very promising.
"Alexey Karatashov did more than he could. His opponents were
very strong and a little older. Now our main task is for Alexey
Karatashov to show a good result at the European Championships,
which will be held in April next year in the city of Guimarães
(Portugal)," Adil Huseynzade noted.
The head coach of the tumbling team also touched upon the
results of Azerbaijani gymnasts at the 37th World Trampoline and
Tumbling Championships, which took place on November 9-12 in
Birmingham.
The team member Mikhail Malkin won a gold medal for the first
time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics at the World
Championships in the acrobatic jumping program. Also, Malkin and
members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic jumping team - Tofig
Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Elnur Mamedov won gold in the team
competition for the first time in the history of national
gymnastics.
"At the World Championships we managed to win two historic
medals. Experts predicted that we could win gold. And the guys went
there to win!,” added Adil Huseynzade.
Gymnasts Samira Huseynova and Ayan Shabanova emphasized that
they will try to take first place at the next competitions.
"The World Age Group Competition went well and we enjoyed
everything. But more work is needed. We thank the Azerbaijan
Gymnastics Federation, our coach for the great support," Huseynova
said.
"When we took second place we were very happy. The preparation
for the World Age Group Competition went well, and we were also
very pleased with the result. Next year we will participate in the
European Championship, we will be preparing hard for it in order to
take first place," Ayan Shabanova added.
Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliev noted that the
competition was wonderful, leaving many pleasant moments in their
memory.
“We showed a good result at the World Competitions among age
groups. We thank our coaches, we tried to live up to their
expectations. We hope that at the upcoming European Championship we
will take first place,” the athletes said.
