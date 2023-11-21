Serbia Has Possibility To Import 1 Bcm Of Azerbaijani Gas Annually From 2027 - Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Starting from
2027, Serbia has the possibility of supply of one billion cubic
meters of gas annually from Azerbaijan, Minister of Mining and
Energy of the Republic of Serbia, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said
in an exclusive interview with Trend .
"Serbia and Azerbaijan have established strategic cooperation,
owing to the friendly relations and mutual respect between
President Aleksandar Vučić and President Ilham Aliyev. By signing
the Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries, we
have expanded bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan
in energy and ensured the supply of gas from this country in the
amount of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas per year until
2026. Moreover, starting from 2027, we have the possibility of
supply of one billion cubic meters of gas annually from Azerbaijan.
After completing the Balkan Stream gas pipeline, which enhanced
security and opened a new route of supply, we are now achieving the
strategic goal of diversifying suppliers and further strengthening
our position as a transit country for gas supplies to Central
European countries. We expect the completion of the Serbia-Bulgaria
gas interconnection in the coming days, which will fulfil the
infrastructural prerequisites for a new source of gas supply," said
the minister.
Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic noted that the memorandum also
opens additional opportunities for cooperation between the two
countries, involving the delivery of liquefied natural gas through
LNG terminals in Türkiye and Greece, as well as potential
cooperation on developing capacities for constructing gas power
plants and gas storage facilities.
"All projections show that Serbia's demand for natural gas will
grow in this decade. The total consumption of gas is expected to
increase from around three billion cubic meters of gas in 2022 to
approximately four billion cubic meters by 2030. The Memorandum and
contract signed today enable us to anticipate larger volumes of gas
and more suppliers, ensuring greater security in the supply of our
citizens and the economy. Additionally, following the completion of
the gas interconnector to Bulgaria, we are planning new
interconnections, primarily with North Macedonia," said the
minister.
Cooperation on renewables
She pointed out that according to the Plan for the Development
of Energy Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency Measures until 2028
with projections until 2030, adopted by the Government of Serbia in
June, it is planned to increase capacities from solar energy and
wind energy by 3.4 GW of installed power by 2030.
"This year, the Law on Renewable Energy Sources has been amended
and the regulatory framework has been finalized, which enabled us
to conduct the largest auctions conducted at once for the
allocation of market premiums for renewable energy sources in the
Western Balkans region. The auction results indicate that in the
next few years, there will be nine new green power plants with a
capacity of 700 MW (of which 425 MW is in the incentive system).
According to projections, the state will earn 12-28 million euros
annually. By changing regulations, we have created a favorable
investment environment, as evident in the participation of
reputable companies from the EU, UAE, Israel, as well as domestic
investors in the first auctions. A three-year auction plan was also
adopted, which is expected to grant incentives for 1300 MW, while
the next auctions are set to commence by the middle of next year.
Decarbonisation and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, i.e. the
maximum reduction of the negative impact of energy on the climate
is a shared task and goal for all countries. It is one of the areas
in which we can deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan," said
Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic.
