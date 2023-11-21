President Of Kazakhstan To Take Part In Session Of CSTO Collective Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a session of the
CSTO Collective Security Council, the press service of the
President of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.
It is reported that the session of the CSTO Collective Security
Council will take place on November 23 in Minsk.
The session will be chaired by the President of the Republic of
Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
As reported on the organization's website, the Organization's
Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov will make a report on the
results of the CSTO's activities during the intersessional period.
Members of the CSC will discuss current problems of international
and regional security, identify upcoming tasks, and also adopt a
number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective
security.
