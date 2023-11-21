-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Kazakhstan To Take Part In Session Of CSTO Collective Security Council


11/21/2023 12:22:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place on November 23 in Minsk.

The session will be chaired by the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

As reported on the organization's website, the Organization's Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov will make a report on the results of the CSTO's activities during the intersessional period. Members of the CSC will discuss current problems of international and regional security, identify upcoming tasks, and also adopt a number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective security.

MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461827

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search