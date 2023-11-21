Ukraine Marks Day Of Dignity And Freedom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Day of Dignity and Freedom is marked in Ukraine on November 21.

It was established by a presidential decree of November 13, 2014 in honor of the beginning on this day of two significant events in recent Ukrainian history - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013, Ukrinform reports.

The Day of Dignity and Freedom became a kind of successor to the Day of Freedom, celebrated in honor of the Orange Revolution from 2005 to 2011 on November 22, but was canceled.

On November 21, 2013, the first protests were held in Ukraine in response to the decision of the then authorities to stop the country's course towards European integration and cancel the preparation process for signing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

However, unlike the Orange Revolution, this time the defense of dignity and freedom cost many lives of Ukrainian patriots: 106 people were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded. In the spring of 2014, Russia launched its armed aggression, which was accompanied by the occupation of Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

For the second year in a row, the Day of Dignity and Freedom is marked amid Russia's full-scale invasion, which began on February 24, 2022. Ukraine is again fighting for its freedom and independence, defending itself against the aggressor.