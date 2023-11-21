Global Food Security Summit Kicks Off In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Global Food Security Summit kicked off in the British
capital on Tuesday with the attendance of representatives from more
than 20 countries, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Focusing on international attention on the deepening global food
security crisis, the event, co-hosted by the UK, the UAE, and
Somalia, also discusses ways to boost efforts to achieve zero
hunger and end malnutrition.
Launching the summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
highlighted the importance of using all the expertise and tools to
help people "now and for the long term."
"With your help, we can get the Sustainable Development Goals
back on track, deliver a world of Zero Hunger and transform
millions of lives for years to come," he noted.
He said taking action is necessary to address the underlying and
often unseen causes of global food insecurity.
Earlier, International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell
stated that cutting-edge science and innovative partnerships will
help to create a healthier, more secure, and prosperous world for
all.
"Today we will launch the UK International Development White
Paper, setting out our long-term vision for addressing critical
global challenges, including preventing and treating child wasting,
through new partnerships and sources of finance," he noted.
In a statement on the summit, the UK Foreign Office said Monday
that up to £100 million (nearly $125 million) humanitarian funding
is being released to countries worst hit by food insecurity,
including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Afghanistan, and to
countries reeling from climate-related cyclones and droughts, like
Malawi.
"The UK is also helping to avert future food and nutrition
crises in Somalia by building resilience to climate shocks and
strengthening health services," it added.
