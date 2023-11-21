-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In September We Went Past 1.5 Degrees. In November, We Tipped Over 2 Degrees For The First Time. What's Going On?


11/21/2023 12:15:17 AM
Author: Andrew King

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In September, the world passed 1.5°C of warming. Two months later, we hit 2°C of warming . It's fair to wonder what is going on.
The Conversation

MENAFN21112023000199003603ID1107461782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search