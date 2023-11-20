'It Still Hasn't Sunk In': Shreyas Iyer On India Losing World Cup Final

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 6:59 PM

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer on Monday said the team was heartbroken after the loss in the World Cup final but noted that his debut marquee tournament taught him a lot and he is grateful to the team management.

Australia clinched their sixth Cricket World Cup title with masterclass innings by Travis Head taking the match out of India's control in Ahmedabad.

India had an almost flawless campaign in the tournament but could not come up with their top game in the final.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer expressed his thoughts about the tournament. He was not among the runs in the final.

"We're heartbroken, it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that's come my way. Thank you to the BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvellous campaign," Iyer said.

In 11 matches of the World Cup, Iyer scored 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.24, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is 128*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a seemingly tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

India were successful in scalping three Australian wickets early but Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) had answers to Indian bowlers and guided their team to six-wicket win.

