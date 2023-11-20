Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Costa Rica And Croatia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 94 of 2023 appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdulrahman Hamdan Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Costa Rica.

His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 95 of 2023 appointing Asma Naji Hussein Salim Al Amri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Croatia.

The two decisions are effective starting from their date of issue and are to be published in the official gazette.