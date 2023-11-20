Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Costa Rica And Croatia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 94 of 2023 appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdulrahman Hamdan Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Costa Rica.
His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 95 of 2023 appointing Asma Naji Hussein Salim Al Amri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Croatia.
The two decisions are effective starting from their date of issue and are to be published in the official gazette.
MENAFN20112023000063011010ID1107461209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.