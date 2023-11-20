Intermobility Expo 2023: Informa Connect Paves The Way For Sustainable Transportation Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Informa Connect, the global leader for events in the Middle East region, is gearing up for the Intermobility Expo 2023, the largest Intelligent Transport and Future Mobility Summit for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Formerly known as Gulf Traffic, the 22nd edition of the Intermobility Expo will bring together leaders from the transport industry of the Middle East to exchange their thoughts on utilising digital transformation to explore smarter, cleaner, and more efficient transportation systems to improve mobility solutions for the population of the GCC Region. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 21st – 23rd November 2023, the Intermobility Expo will bring together more than 3,000 attendees from more than 90 countries to discuss the roads, rail, and transport sectors, including road safety, sustainability, and future mobility.

The Intermobility Expo 2023 will delve into initiatives, as well as highlight the potential for the transportation sector's unprecedented transformation, especially in GCC cities through technologically driven solutions.

The Intermobility Expo, a CPD-certified event will host more than 90 speakers, and includes the following featured speakers such as:Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Supreme Council of Energy; Thuraya Al-Harthi, Acting Director- Government Digital Services Unified Portal, Ministry of Transport, Communications Information Technology

Ahmed Khalil, Exhibition Manager at Informa Connect, said, " We are honoured to present the Mobility Infrastructure Congress 2023, which brings together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address both the difficulties and possibilities in the transport sector. The goal of this initiative is to promote partnerships and explore solutions that will unlock the future of smart mobility in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.”

Over three days, the power-packed agenda for the Intermobility Expo has a combination of technical seminars, illuminating fireside chats, panel discussions, interactive conferences, and inspiring keynote speeches from industry professionals.

Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director at Informa Connect, commented,"The 22nd edition of the Mobility Infrastructure Congress 2023 underscores the importance of integrating technological solutions with the transportation sector to bridge a pathway for optimised and seamless travel hubs in the future. It is a vital platform where the various stakeholders of the transportation sector will unite to discuss solutions for challenges faced and collaborate on new initiatives for future mobility for all.”

