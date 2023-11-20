The 25Th China Hi-Tech Fair Concludes, Bolstering Economic Development As China's No.1 Technology Show

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The 25th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF), renowned as "China's No.1 Technology Show," concluded successfully on November 19, 2023, reinforcing its position as a global showcase for cutting-edge technologies and innovation. With a cumulative attendance of 248,000, and a staggering total negotiated transaction amount of RMB 37.279 billion, this edition marked a historic milestone as the largest and most internationally diverse fair in its illustrious history.

Held across two venues, the fair presented 132 major activities, unveiling 681 new products and groundbreaking achievements. Highlights included the establishment of five research institutions in Shenzhen and the on-site signing of 17 state-local cooperation projects.

The spotlight shone brightly on groundbreaking technologies, including Huawei's fully liquid-cooled super-fast charging station, AI applications such as drones and autonomous vehicles, and global debuts like Huawei Luxeed S7 and XPeng AeroHT electric flying car.

With over 4,000 exhibitors, including 1,410 high-tech enterprises, 598 specialized, high-end and innovation-driven companies, and 183 foreign-funded enterprises, CHTF attracted representatives from 105 countries, fostering international technological and economic exchange.

Beyond its role as an annual technological fair, CHTF served as a vital platform for international networking. The leader of the Iranian Delegation, a six-time participant, underscored the fair's pivotal role in establishing long-term partnerships, citing a previous success story of a $4 million investment and successful establishment in China.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, CHTF welcomed 9 ministerial-level officials from nine Belt and Road countries. In total, 76 Belt and Road nations participated, making it the most diverse edition to date.

CHTF served as a nexus for high-profile forums, facilitating discussions and collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders. The fair saw 132 agreements signed, and featured presentations on key policies, technology innovation zones, and talent initiatives, with insights from prominent figures in science, technology, and economics.

Emphasizing Shenzhen's role as an innovation hub, CHTF gathered key investment and venture capital institutions, including Shenzhen Capital Group, Shenzhen HTI Group, and Lime Capital, facilitating project negotiations, roadshows, and financing sessions.

Over its 25-year history, CHTF has evolved into a stage that not only showcases innovation but also envisages a brighter future. Rooted in the innovation city of Shenzhen, the fair injects vibrant energy into economic growth and high-quality development.

