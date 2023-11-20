Fribourg Cheesemaker Wins 4Th Fondue World Championships

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Queijeiro de Friburgo vence 4o Campeonato Mundial de Fondue



Damien Raemy won the title with his mixture of Gruyère and Vacherin cheese.“It's a fondue from home,” he told Swiss public television RTS on Sunday.

He is part of a family of cheesemakers from Corbières, canton Fribourg, where he makes Gruyère and Vacherin cheese together with 23 milk producers.

“It's an daily job, but we work as a team,” he explains.

The fourth Fondue World Championships brought together over 10,000 visitors and more than 200 competitors, both amateurs and professionals. Fondues had to be composed of at least 50% AOP Gruyère cheese in order to compete.

A jury of food professionals and amateurs tasted dozens of fondues, which were evaluated according to five criteria: taste, visual appearance, consistency, homogeneity and general impression.

After a pre-selection of 23 finalists, the jury named Damien Raemy the winner in a grand final held in front of hundreds of spectators.

For the first time, qualifying rounds were organised in other parts of the world: Belgium, France, Brazil and Canada.

