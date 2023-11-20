EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Purchase of own shares – final notice In the period from 4 October 2023 to 17 November 2023 (inclusive), a total of 80,460 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 4 October 2023 on 2 October 2023. The share buyback is completed. The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board also had the opportunity to acquire additional shares by converting part of its variable compensation under the program. A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange. In the period from 4 October 2023 to 17 November 2023, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled: Date Total number

(EUR) 10/04/2023 1,761 43.40 76,423.75 10/05/2023 634 44.18 28,008.75 10/06/2023 2,022 44.36 89,688.45 10/09/2023 1,951 44.53 86,870.15 10/10/2023 1,307 44.72 58,443.40 10/11/2023 2,024 44.43 89,930.15 10/12/2023 2,030 44.71 90,768.10 10/13/2023 1,555 44.17 68,687.10 10/16/2023 1,696 44.15 74,872.75 10/17/2023 309 47.85 14,786.40 10/18/2023 2,659 48.66 129,375.80 10/19/2023 2,852 48.97 139,653.25 10/20/2023 2,960 48.85 144,582.85 10/23/2023 3,181 48.96 155,756.35 10/24/2023 3,043 48.14 146,482.45 10/25/2023 3,318 47.65 158,106.65 10/26/2023 1,824 47.45 86,540.95 10/27/2023 2,823 47.28 133,471.15 10/30/2023 1,429 47.47 67,832.15 10/31/2023 1,421 47.56 67,588.00 11/01/2023 3,525 47.82 168,549.20 11/02/2023 3,544 50.34 178,414.15 11/03/2023 4,055 51.03 206,929.30 11/06/2023 4,097 51.34 210,360.30 11/07/2023 4,161 50.83 211,513.60 11/08/2023 4,282 51.70 221,358.30 11/09/2023 4,347 52.58 228,545.30 11/10/2023 4,414 52.94 233,670.70 11/13/2023 2,025 53.71 108,761.10 11/16/2023 3,984 54.66 217,782.00 11/17/2023 1,227 55.75 68,409.30 Total 80,460

3,962,161.85 In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website ( in the Investor Relations section ( Germany, 20 November 2023 Executive Board

Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Moislinger Allee 53-55 23558 Lübeck Germany Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0 Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 071 9



