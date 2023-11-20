|
EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
20.11.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Purchase of own shares – final notice
In the period from 4 October 2023 to 17 November 2023 (inclusive), a total of 80,460 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 4 October 2023 on 2 October 2023.
The share buyback is completed.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board also had the opportunity to acquire additional shares by converting part of its variable compensation under the program.
A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.
In the period from 4 October 2023 to 17 November 2023, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
| Date
| Total number
of shares
bought back
| Weighted average
share price
(EUR)
| Aggregated
volume
(EUR)
| 10/04/2023
| 1,761
| 43.40
| 76,423.75
| 10/05/2023
| 634
| 44.18
| 28,008.75
| 10/06/2023
| 2,022
| 44.36
| 89,688.45
| 10/09/2023
| 1,951
| 44.53
| 86,870.15
| 10/10/2023
| 1,307
| 44.72
| 58,443.40
| 10/11/2023
| 2,024
| 44.43
| 89,930.15
| 10/12/2023
| 2,030
| 44.71
| 90,768.10
| 10/13/2023
| 1,555
| 44.17
| 68,687.10
| 10/16/2023
| 1,696
| 44.15
| 74,872.75
| 10/17/2023
| 309
| 47.85
| 14,786.40
| 10/18/2023
| 2,659
| 48.66
| 129,375.80
| 10/19/2023
| 2,852
| 48.97
| 139,653.25
| 10/20/2023
| 2,960
| 48.85
| 144,582.85
| 10/23/2023
| 3,181
| 48.96
| 155,756.35
| 10/24/2023
| 3,043
| 48.14
| 146,482.45
| 10/25/2023
| 3,318
| 47.65
| 158,106.65
| 10/26/2023
| 1,824
| 47.45
| 86,540.95
| 10/27/2023
| 2,823
| 47.28
| 133,471.15
| 10/30/2023
| 1,429
| 47.47
| 67,832.15
| 10/31/2023
| 1,421
| 47.56
| 67,588.00
| 11/01/2023
| 3,525
| 47.82
| 168,549.20
| 11/02/2023
| 3,544
| 50.34
| 178,414.15
| 11/03/2023
| 4,055
| 51.03
| 206,929.30
| 11/06/2023
| 4,097
| 51.34
| 210,360.30
| 11/07/2023
| 4,161
| 50.83
| 211,513.60
| 11/08/2023
| 4,282
| 51.70
| 221,358.30
| 11/09/2023
| 4,347
| 52.58
| 228,545.30
| 11/10/2023
| 4,414
| 52.94
| 233,670.70
| 11/13/2023
| 2,025
| 53.71
| 108,761.10
| 11/16/2023
| 3,984
| 54.66
| 217,782.00
| 11/17/2023
| 1,227
| 55.75
| 68,409.30
| Total
| 80,460
|
| 3,962,161.85
In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website ( in the Investor Relations section ( Germany, 20 November 2023
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53–55
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
23558 Lübeck, Germany
