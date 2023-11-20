CAI Slashes Cotton Output Estimate Due To Crop Damage In Haryana

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 20 (KNN) The Cotton

Association of India (CAI) has lowered its cotton production estimate for the current season (October 2023-September 2024) to 294.10 lakh bales (170 kg each) in its October estimate.

According to the association's official statement the production has been cut back by one lakh bales following reports of damage to the crop in Haryana due to pink bollworm infestation and farmers uprooting of plants.

The total supply for October 2023 is estimated at 54.74 lakh bales, which consists of 24.34 lakh bales arrivals, imports of 1.50 lakh bales and the opening stock, estimated by the CAI, of 28.90 lakh bales, the association said in a statement.



CAI has retained its consumption projection at 311 lakh bales, as well as exports estimate at 14 lakh bales (16.27 lakh bales last season) and imports outlook at 22 lakh bales (12.5 lakh bales last season). Last season, too, the consumption was estimated at 311 lakh bales.



“The committee members closely watch the pressing numbers in the subsequent months and if any addition or reduction is required to be made in the pressing numbers, it will be made in the CAI report,” it said in the statement issued by its president Atul S Ganatra.

According to CAI, production in northern India, comprising Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan is estimated at 40.66 lakh bales against 41.66 lakh bales. The production is down in Upper Rajasthan by seven lakh bales, with Punjab, lower Rajasthan and Haryana reporting higher production.

In central India, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the output is projected at 175.65 lakh bales (190.67 lakh bales last season). The crop has been affected in all three States mainly due to truant weather.



In southern India, the output is estimated at 65.60 lakh bales (72.95 lakh bales) with the crop being lower in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, it is higher in Tamil Nadu at 6.36 lakh bales (5.31 lakh bales). The crop has been estimated lower in Odisha and other States too.



(KNN Bureau)