NEP Opens Doors For Illinois Tech And NIT Trichy To Forge Forward-Thinking Educational Alliance

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India In a landmark move that exemplifies the evolving landscape of global education, Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) have signed an agreement to forge a significant partnership. This collaboration sets a new standard in global education, focusing on student exchange, joint research and an innovative engineering-focused joint degree in data science and AI uniquely tailored for lifelong learners commencing in Fall 2024.



Mallik Sundharam, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Illinois Tech, emphasized the significance of this partnership,

“We are thrilled to partner with NIT Trichy, a beacon of educational excellence in India. Our partnership with NIT Trichy is a significant milestone in bringing world-class education to the doorstep of every aspiring individual in India. It's about creating learning opportunities for career changers and career growers, facilitating their journey through accessible, high-quality education.”





Sundharam added,

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to ' GlocalizationB ',

where we bring global experiential learning pedagogy and blend it with local expertise to meet the unique needs of learners and employers in India. The joint degree program, beginning in Fall 2024, opens a pathway for students to enter a field with exploding demand and exceptional career prospects.”



The demand for data science graduates is soaring, with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a job growth rate of 36 percent for data scientists through 2031 , significantly higher than the U.S. national average for all occupations, and the annual median salary in the U.S. for these professionals stands at $100,910 . Graduates from this program can anticipate opportunities at leading companies like Accenture, Google, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Apple in roles such as data scientist, machine learning engineer, data systems designer, master data analyst, and data operations manager.



A vital feature of this partnership is the provision of on-ground cohort-based learning opportunities. These are designed to cater specifically to lifelong learners in India, particularly those seeking to change careers or grow professionally while remaining employed. This approach aligns perfectly with the needs of today's career-driven individuals, providing them with the flexibility to pursue higher education without disrupting their current employment.

Echoing this sentiment, Illinois Tech Provost Kenneth T. Christensen remarked,“This venture goes beyond traditional educational boundaries. It represents an innovative blend of global knowledge with a deep understanding of local contexts, setting a new benchmark in higher education.”



Dr. G. Aghila, director of NIT Trichy , expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration,

“Joining hands with Illinois Tech opens new horizons for our students and faculty. It is a significant step toward internationalizing our curriculum and research initiatives. Moreover, it will promote academic and collaborative research activities between the two institutions.”



Principal Commercial Officer Carey Arun, U.S. Consulate , highlighted the broader impact of such partnerships,

“Illinois Institute of Technology's landmark educational partnership with National Institute of Technology, Trichy to collaborate on joint degree programs in M.S. data science, and to conduct joint research programs underscores what we can do together when we harness the real potential of a closer U.S.-India partnership in higher education, research, and innovation.”



“Americans and Indians have had warm relationships for over 80 years, and now the governments of both countries have initiated close coordination on defense, aerospace, quantum, information, and sustainability technologies,” said Dr. Akhlesh Lakhtakia , chair, U.S.-India Higher Education Partnerships Committee, a binational committee to formulate and promote avenues for close academic cooperation.“The new partnership between Illinois Tech and NIT Trichy spans research and higher education at all levels, focusing on jointly developed curricula, joint instruction, student co-supervision, collaborative research, and faculty and student mobility. The new online joint master's degree program in data science for working professionals in both countries breaks new ground.”



This partnership aligns with the new guidelines established under the National Education Policy (NEP) that enable foreign universities to offer degree programs in India. Illinois Tech, a pioneer in online education, and NIT Trichy, a recognized leader in engineering and technology, aim to leverage their respective strengths to provide unparalleled educational opportunities.



The agreement outlines several key initiatives including credit-bearing student exchanges, joint degree offerings, priority admissions with scholarships, academic research collaborations, and faculty and student mobility. These efforts underscore the commitment of both institutions to foster an environment of innovation and academic excellence.



As the world of education evolves into a more interconnected and dynamic era, the partnership between Illinois Tech and NIT Trichy stands as a model of international collaboration, bridging gaps and building a robust educational ecosystem.



Illinois Institute of Technology

Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was born to liberate the power of collective difference to advance technology and progress for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science and human sciences, and law. Illinois Tech students are guaranteed access to hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the city's living lab, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives. Visit iit.



National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is a center of excellence in technology and research located in the vibrant city of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Established in 1964, it has grown into a premier educational institution, recognized nationally for its role in shaping India's technological and industrial landscape. NIT Trichy offers diverse undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, technology, management, and architecture disciplines. With a strong network of alumni impacting industries worldwide, NIT Trichy continues to contribute significantly to academia and the industry, reinforcing its status as a leader in technological education and research in India. Discover more at nitt.