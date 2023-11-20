Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Set For Dec. 7 California Launch

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT)
today announced the west coast launch of Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot is a nutraceutical functional beverage, created by industry experts and validated by research, that accelerates the body's break-down of alcohol while aiding in recovery and rehydration.“Our west coast launch in the Los Angeles area is aligned with our national online direct-to-consumer sales launch through our own website and through Amazon. We are super excited to have people try Safety Shot. We have given out thousands of sample cans and run hundreds of BAC tests already and have proven that trying Safety Shot is believing in Safety Shot,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John.“Launches in Las Vegas and Phoenix/Scottdale are soon to follow.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Safety Shot
Inc.
Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023 at
and
. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.
