Israel Aims To Push Palestinians Out Of Gaza: Shoukry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that Israel's policy of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza is part of a systematic plan to force Palestinians to leave the besieged enclave under the pressure of bombing and siege.

Shoukry made these remarks during a series of meetings with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Beijing, China. They met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that these meetings were the first stop of the ministerial committee formed by the decision of the last Arab-Islamic summit, to work to stop the war in Gaza.

The foreign ministers and members of the committee conveyed the unified and collective position of the Arab and Islamic countries, members of the Arab League and the OIC, on the necessity of achieving an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring full, safe, and sustainable humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

They also expressed their rejection of the brutal Israeli aggressions against civilians in Gaza, manifested by the policies of collective punishment such as bombing, mass killing, and siege, as well as the attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians inside or outside the Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers highlighted the important role played by China internationally, especially as it is a permanent member of the Security Council and presides over the council's work this month. They looked forward to coordinating joint efforts to end the war and the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.

The ministers called on the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli violations that contradict the norms of international law and international humanitarian law and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Shoukry stressed the aspiration of the Arab and Islamic countries for a more active role by major powers such as China, to stop the attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. He pointed out that some major countries are unfortunately providing cover for the current Israeli attacks.

Shoukry also explained that there was a declared policy to expel Palestinians from Gaza, but the strong Egyptian and Arab position against the displacement was a red line. He warned that the displacement would threaten peace, security, and stability in the region and the world. The Foreign Minister reviewed Egypt's efforts to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

The Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed the visit of the committee, affirming his country's support for Arab and Islamic rights and the defender of international legitimacy.

He also stressed the need to implement the Security Council and General Assembly resolutions on the crisis in the Gaza Strip and the need for an immediate ceasefire to protect Palestinian civilians.

The Chinese Foreign Minister announced his country's intention to convene a meeting of the Security Council at the ministerial level under the Chinese presidency.

He expressed his hope for the participation of the committee members in the meeting to emphasize the collective Arab and Islamic position demanding an end to the war and supporting Palestinian rights.

The ministers thanked the Chinese side for the good reception, stressing the keenness to continue consultations with the state of China to advance ways to contain the crisis and limit its repercussions.