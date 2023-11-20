World Record Holder Cheptegei Eager To Impress In Marathon Debut

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Uganda's world champion Joshua Cheptegei is determined to make a strong impression in his marathon debut.

The 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder recently said that he's getting into good shape ahead of the Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso, a World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race, on December 3.

“I know it will not be easy going for my first competition in marathon. But I have been running on the track for 10 years now and have a lot of experience at international level,” said Cheptegei.

The 27-year-old Ugandan star, who has clinched the past three 10,000m world titles and gold in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics, acknowledged the level of competition he will face in the marathon.

“For next year, my focus will be on the track at the Paris Olympic Games, but hopefully my marathon debut will be a good experience and then I can decide after the Olympic Games what my next steps will be,” added Cheptegei.

Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), conveyed his confidence to Xinhua that Cheptegei will perform well in his marathon debut.

“Cheptegei is a very hard-working athlete who has a lot of focus. He is preparing well and I am sure he will be in good form in his first marathon,” said Otuchet. ■

