Assets Worth UAH 12.3B Sold Via Prozorrole System This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, 16,300 auctions were successfully held via the Prozorro system, which brought UAH 12.29 billion to the budgets of various levels.

The press service of Prozorro said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023, the Prozorro system replenished budgets of various levels by UAH 12.29 billion. This amount was generated by 16,300 successfully held online auctions," the report says.

According to data from the Prozorro system, most revenues came from the sale of insolvent banks' assets (UAH 4.37 billion), small privatization auctions related to state and municipal property (UAH 2.70 billion), bankruptcy case auctions (UAH 2.58 billion), sale and lease of land (UAH 1.05 billion), the sale of property and assets (UAH 998 million).

Most auctions were held for the lease of property (5,661), land auctions (4,589), and the lease of wagons (1,714).

As reported, since the beginning of martial law, the Prozorro system has helped to earn more than UAH 20 billion for the budgets of various levels.