Author R.G. Taylor's 'Spike' Is Where He Loves To Be! Happily On Amazon Top 100 Warming The Hearts Of Kids

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Florida (November 20, 2023) Children's book author R.G. Taylor's debut with Spike and the Holiday Parade (#JoinSpikesParade), is warming hearts across a wide spectrum.



The children's story is currently dominating Amazon's Top 100 list for books about Kwanzaa, standing tall and holding strong for two weeks since it was published. Spike's Holiday Parade is a story that highlights the importance and inclusive benefits and beauty of cultural diversity during the holiday season, and it's clear the little pug's tale is resonating with many!



Spike and the Holiday Parade details the hijinks of the titular Spike's family as they prepare for Winter festivities. What should be standard preparations quickly become an exciting, but over-the-top display of holiday joy, such as everyone in the neighborhood decorating their cars to reflect their beliefs in Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas. In a show of unity and peace among people, the cars and thus the holidays come together to form Spike's Holiday Parade, showing children the importance of equality and the true meaning of the season.



The book includes activities bringing families together with the adorable Find the Pug mini-game locating little Spike cameos through the book's backgrounds.



According to online reviewer Kirkus Reviews, Spike and the Holiday Parade is "An amusing holiday tale for lovers of cranky canines. Our Verdict - Get it!" 5 star feedback on Amazon agrees!





ABOUT R.G. Taylor:



A Boca Raton local, R.G. Taylor is an up-and-coming children's book author. Two years ago, Taylor made the decision to leave his successful career as a medical device auditor and pivot to

becoming an author. He was encouraged to do so by his children, who vividly recall his imaginative stories from their childhoods. His first book, Spike and the Holiday Parade, is even set in Boca Raton, FL. To coincide with the book's release, R.G. is launching the grassroots campaign #JoinSpikesParade to raise awareness for rescue animals and shelters. Participants are encouraged to take pictures of their decorated holiday cars, houses and/or classrooms and post them on social media using #JoinSpikesParade.



R.G. Taylor is the Founder and President of Spike Media Group, LLC (SMG), which aims to facilitate development of R.G's intellectual properties into great stories using theater, print, animation, television, and film. Spike and the Holiday Parade is the first in a planned series.

