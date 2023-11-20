12 Premature Babies From Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza Flown To Cairo: WHO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that 12 of the premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza have been transported to Cairo.

28 of the 31 premature babies were earlier today safely evacuated to Al-Arish, Egypt. From there, 12 babies were flown to Cairo to receive medical treatment.

“All babies are fighting serious infections and other conditions, and need specialised medical care,” said Tedros in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Three babies continue to receive treatment at the Emarati Hospital in southern Gaza," he added.

Meanwhile, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday announced on X that its Gaza City clinic had come under fire "as heavy fighting took place all around it. An Israeli tank was seen in the street."

Twenty-one people inside are "in extreme danger", said MSF.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip for a 45th day in a row. The latest death toll stands at 13,215 Palestinians as Israeli forces continue to shell hospitals and burn down schools.