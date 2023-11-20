Austin Remains Confident In Bipartisan Support For Ukraine In Both Chambers Of U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Both chambers of the United States Congress continue showing support for Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I continue to see bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress. And I know that there are some things that we need to continue to work through to get the supplemental request approved, and we'll continue to work with Congress to do that,” Austin said.

In his words, what happens in Ukraine does matter to the entire world.

“This is about the rules-based international order. This is about, you know, not living in a world where a dictator can wake up one day and decide to annex the property of his peaceful neighbor. That's not the world that we want to live in. And so, this is more than just Ukraine. This is about, again, the rules-based international order,” the Pentagon chief stressed.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Kyiv and met with the Ukrainian leadership.