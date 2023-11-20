Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhnyi Briefs American Partners On Situation At Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli on the situation on the battlefield.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“An important visit to Ukraine by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief mentioned that, under the chairmanship of Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and together with Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala, he took part in negotiations with American partners.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the parties discussed in detail their common plans in the short, medium and long term.

“Separately, we focused on the needs and technological solutions that will strengthen our capabilities on the battlefield. We continue to work on the principles of openness and maximum trust,” Zaluzhnyi added.

The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief thanked partners and the entire American people for their help and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian armed aggression.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli paid a visit to Kyiv.

