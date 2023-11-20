Al-Nouri Charity Ink Agreement With UNICEF To Fund Education Projects In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) signed an agreement on Monday with the Kuwait-based Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity to help fund education in Yemen at a value of USD 422,000.

The agreement that was signed at the UN House in Kuwait in Mishref, aiming to secure education for all the children affected by the conflict in Yemen by renovating a number of schools and honing the skills of their staff members as well providing student necessities.

UN representative to the Gulf States, Al-Tayeb Adam, gave a statement to KUNA, expressing gratitude for the efforts of Al-Nouri charity saying "their great role in serving needy and stricken communities" is very hopeful.

He assured that the UNICEF is keen on continuing these types of collaborative projects with Al-Nouri charity considering them one of the prominent humanitarian institutions in the GCC and Middle East.

Chairman Jamal Al-Nouri also stated to KUNA that education in Yemen faces unprecedented decline due to the ongoing conflict which led the drop out of 28 percent of students as well as the destruction of 2,900 schools and educational facilities.

This has also led to the decline in the staff's abilities to facilitate their educational duties in using the latest educational technologies and meeting the need of the students.

Al-Nouri also mentioned the agreement with UNICEF will bring into line three elementary schools enrolled with 2,000 students, help develop the dexterity of 100 staff members through courses, and the distribution of basic educational supplies.

The goal of this mission is to establish a new generation that will re-build Yemen, said Al-Nouri, adding that collaborating with UNICEF reflects the charity's keenness to achieve results that will serve students in Yemen's displaced societies. (end) msa

MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107460389