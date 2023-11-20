US Considers Restricting Visas For Israeli Settlers Attacking Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The United States said Monday that it is considering a series of measures to stop the Israeli settlers' violence against innocent Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including imposing a US entry-visa ban on them.

"Visa restrictions are very much on the table as one possible measure that we might implement. There could be others," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a press briefing.

"We have made very clear, from the president on down, that the level of extremist violence against innocent Palestinian civilians in the West Bank right now is unacceptable."

Miller pointed out that the Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised that issue repeatedly with the government of Israel in his travels there, and has demanded that the violence needs to stop.

"The perpetrators need to be held accountable. We want to see people prosecuted when they have violated the law," Miller stressed.

He added that the US mulls a number of other measures to rein in the settlers' violence.

"There are steps that we can take as well, and we have a number of those steps under consideration. But I wouldn't want to preview those publicly before we might take them," he pointed out. (end)

rsr









MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107460386