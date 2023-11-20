(MENAFN- Baystreet) Upward Journey Continues for TSX

Microsoft, Nvidia in Focus



















Equities in Canada's largest centre enjoyed solid, if somewhat quiet, gains, with limited trading Monday in the days leading up to American Thanksgiving on Thursday, powered largely by tech issues

The TSX Composite gained 70.7 points to close Monday to 20,246.47.

The Canadian dollar slid 0.02 cents at 72.86 cents U.S.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals sank 57 cents, or 3.7%, to $14.74, after the miner said it has further reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama, as blockades at a local port have disrupted shipments of supplies needed to power operations.

The miner is considering putting its Cobre Panama mine in care and maintenance mode from Nov. 23, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Elsewhere, Canadian Utilities tottered 18 cents to $31.10, while Emera Inc. ditched 28 cents to $48.81.

But there were many, many more gaining stocks Monday, led by techs, in particular, Copperleaf Technologies, up 34 cents, or 6.3%, to $5.78, while Dye & Durham soared 78 cents, or 6.3%, to $13.11.

In real-estate, StorageVault Canada hiked 12 cents, or 2.6%, to $4.73, while Altus Group jumped 12 cents, or 3.1%, to $39.92.

In financials, Goeasy vaulted $2.83, or 2.2%, to $129.23, while Fairfax Financial Holdings popped $26.36, or 2.2%, to $1,224.92.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange added 1.96 points to 532.46.

All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher on the day, with information technology up 1%, while real-estate and financials each triumphed 0.5%.

Only utilities went the other way, losing 0.2%

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks jumped Monday to start a holiday shortened week, boosted by strong tech gains led by Microsoft and Nvidia.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 203.76 points to conclude Monday at 35,151.04.

The S&P 500 jumped 33.36 points to 4,547.38.

The NASDAQ gained 159.05 points, or 1.1%, to 14,284.53.

Microsoft shares were up $7.68, or 2.1%, reaching a new 52-week high at $377.53, after CEO Satya Nadella said former OpenAI chief Sam Altman will be joining the tech giant to lead a new AI research team.

Chipmaker Nvidia also added $10.87, or 2.2%, marking a new all-time high for the stock, at $503.85, ahead of its earnings report Tuesday afternoon.

The tech and communication services were the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, tech up 1.6% and communications 1%. Palo Alto Networks jumped $12.21, or 4.9%, to $259.80, while Intel climbed 99 cents, or 2.3%, to $44.80.

Meanwhile, Paramount rose 74 cents, or 5.6%, to $13.93, followed by Netflix, which gained $8.44, or 1.8%, to $474.35.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained back some lost ground, lowering yields to 4.42% from Friday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices added $1.61 to $77.50 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dropped $4.90 to $1,977.20.























