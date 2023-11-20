(MENAFN- Baystreet) Schneider Hits Million-Mile Mark

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shares barely cleared breakeven Monday, as the premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today the carrier's battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet has hit the impressive milestone of hauling more than one million zero emission miles of customer freight.

Schneider currently operates one of the largest BEV fleets in North America at the company's Southern California Intermodal Operations Center, featuring almost 100 Freightliner eCascadias and a charging depot about half the size of a football field.

The carrier's first electric trucks began hauling customers' freight in January. Since then, the fleet has grown to a total of 94 electric vehicles, including 92 battery electric trucks and two electric yard spotters. The eCascadias have avoided approximately 3.3 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions – the equivalent of removing more than 330 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year.

“We are driven by our commitment to sustainability and innovation to be one of the first carriers to embrace electric as a powerful solution for hauling freight,” said Schneider CEO Mark Rourke.“We believe in a future where clean technology helps transform the way we move goods and reduces our environmental footprint while still delivering on our promises of efficiency and reliability for customers. This milestone is just the first of many.”

