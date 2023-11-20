Aghdam City To Have New Residents By 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the initial stage, one town and 12 villages are planned to be
restored in Aghdam. It is planned to complete the first stage of
work in the villages of Saricali, Khidirli and Kangarli by the end
of 2024, Azernews reports.
Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President
in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic
region (except Shusha region), said this in his statement on
November 20 - Aghdam City Day.
He noted that it is planned to implement many projects in Aghdam
district:
"By the end of 2026, the goal is to relocate 42,000 people to
the city of Aghdam and the surrounding villages. The central part
of modern Agdam will be formed in 2026. Modern Aghdam will consist
of the former city of Aghdam and eight villages around it. Five
residential neighborhoods will be built in Agdam, "Zafar" and
open-air "Occupation" museums will operate. The "Occupation" museum
will be created in the destroyed area behind the mosque. The ruins
in that area will be conserved and kept as they are. The museum
will be a witness of the Armenian vandalism and the bitter history
of occupation and will tell future generations about the
30-year-old fate of Aghdam. It will not allow us to forget the
historical truths. The future generation, guests, and tourists will
be able to see with their own eyes the bitter truths of the
occupation history that they read and heard here."
Speaking about the work to be done, the Deputy Special
Representative of the President added that the restoration and
reconstruction works in Aghdam include the creation of a wide road
network and the laying of main gas and water lines. In 2021,
President Ilham Aliyev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony
of the Aghdam-Barda highway. In 2022, he laid the foundation of the
internal road and communication network of Aghdam city, and got
acquainted with the work done on the Barda-Aghdam highway. The
four-lane Barda-Aghdam highway will connect with the intra-city
road network of Aghdam. Construction of pedestrian, bicycle and
public transport lanes and parking lanes to prevent traffic jams is
planned to ensure comfortable movement on inner-city roads. The
project is planned to be completed by the end of 2024.
"Mugam Center, hotels, Central, and Forest Park will also
operate in Aghdam. An artificial lake will be created in the
recreation area of the city, surrounded by a boulevard and a
forest park. To provide heat to the city population, the
construction of boiler house complexes is planned. In a word,
Aghdam will be one of the most modern and prestigious cities of
Azerbaijan," B. Hajiyev said, adding that all these works are being
carried out under the strict supervision of the head of state.
He noted that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev participated in
the groundbreaking ceremonies of the new building of Agdam City
Secondary School No. 1, Agdam Industrial Park, on May 28, 2021.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundations of two
enterprises in Aghdam Industrial Park on February 14, 2022. Bshir
Hajiyev stressed that Aghdam Industrial Park will have an important
role in the employment of the population that will be relocated
here, besides ensuring the operation of various production
enterprises.
According to him, since the area where the Khachinchay reservoir
is located in Aghdam district was occupied for 28 years, there were
serious difficulties in supplying water to the 7,000 hectares of
land irrigated by the reservoir. The earthen dam of the water
reservoir, the tower sub-aqueduct and the mine drainage devices,
and the initial 6.64 kilometer part of the main canal were repaired
and restored together with hydrotechnical devices, and at the same
time, a new administrative building, a repair workshop, and a
pumping station were built.
