Transportation And Storage Of Halal Medicine Should Be Separate

According to Sehrana Rzayeva, head of the Light Industry
Standardisation Department of the Azerbaijan Standardisation
Institute, " Halal medicines should be transported and stored
separately from other medicines," Azernews reports.
According to the head of the Light Industry, the vehicles on
which these types of medicines are transported must also comply
with hygienic and sanitary norms.
"When transporting these medicines, the responsibility for
preserving the integrity of the halal status of the product before
its arrival at the point of sale lies with the entrepreneur,"
Rzayeva added.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Institute of
Standardisation, subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly
Regulation and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of
Economy, has adopted a new state standard "Halal Medicines - Part 1
- General Requirements".
Halal medicines are pharmaceutical products made from
ingredients permitted under Islamic norms, the head of the light
industry standardization department says.
Human or animal blood, animal products considered forbidden in
Islam, and other ingredients prohibited by religion cannot be used
in the production of these drugs, she said.
"The standard applies to both domestic and imported halal
medicines."
S. Rzayeva specified that halal medicines manufactured according
to the state standard will have to have a certificate confirming
compliance with this standard.
