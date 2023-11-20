-->


US Announce New Military Aid Package To Ukraine


11/20/2023 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announce new military aid to Ukraine, Trend reports.

According to information, the amount of the military aid package is 100 million dollars.

It is reported that the package included anti-tank weapons and air-defense interceptors.

