Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Ireland's PM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar.

During the call, the latest developments in the Palestinian territories were discussed, after more than a month and a half has passed since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding thousands of innocent civilians, as well as the worsening humanitarian, moral, and legal catastrophe in light of the international community's inability as a whole to put an end to the bloodshed and curb the aggression.

During the call, His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the Republic of Ireland's historic position on the Palestinian cause, its early call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and Ireland's criticism of double standards when dealing with the aggression against the Strip.

His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to act immediately to address the worsening humanitarian, moral, and legal catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, prioritizing the ceasefire and putting an end to all retaliatory operations and random attacks on the Strip.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his astonishment at the international community's silence and double standards when dealing with the Israeli occupation's atrocities, massacres, and crimes against civilians, which are leading to thousands of deaths and injured, the forced mass displacement of hundreds of thousands, as well as the targeting of civilian, relief, and humanitarian facilities, pointing out that turning a blind eye to these disasters is a disgrace to humanity.

His Excellency stressed the need to oblige Israel to comply with the United Nations Security Council resolution which calls for humanitarian truces in the Gaza Strip, establishing humanitarian corridors, an immediate ceasefire, ending all retaliatory operations, indiscriminate, genocidal measures, starvation, and forced displacement, in addition to the lifting of the unjust blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, which has been in place in flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian laws and norms for many years.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning the targeting of health and educational facilities covered by attempted justifications based on unproven or fabricated allegations.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the United Nations sending international investigation teams to look into the facts and examine the Israeli claims and allegations used to invade hospitals and healthcare centers.

His Excellency also stressed the need for the international community to come together and assume its responsibilities to resolve the Palestinian issue and reach a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on ending the occupation and recognizing Palestinian rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, most importantly the Palestinian right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored the State of Qatar's continued efforts to mediate the release of hostages, despite the challenges resulting from the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland expressed his country's gratitude to the State of Qatar for its mediation efforts to release the hostages.