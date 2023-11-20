(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial lithium company is reporting detailed performance results from its direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) process at its Arkansas-based Demonstration Plant. Operating on a 24/7 basis since opening its doors, the plant has processed more than 15 million gallons (58 million liters) of Smackover brine while also providing valuable data and insight into overall process improvements for the design and future operation of a full-scale commercial DLE plant. According to the report, these results reflect the success of the LiPRO(TM)

LSS (DLE) technology that is integrated into Standard Lithium's overall flowsheet and detailed in the company's definitive feasibility study for phase 1A and the preliminary feasibility study for South West Arkansas. Commissioned in May 2020, SLI's Demonstration Plant is the only truly large-scale, continuously operating DLE plant in North America.

“Over three and a half years of rigorous testing and integrated process improvements have provided us with unrivalled knowledge of lithium extraction from Smackover brines,” said Standard Lithium president Dr. Andy Robinson in the press release.“We selected Smackover brines for their existing commercial operations, exceptional lithium grade and straightforward geochemical nature, distinguishing them as North America's premier lithium brine resource and comparable to those in Chile and Argentina. Systematically tackling the technical challenges of continuous operation and scaling-up has prepared us for a smoother transition to commercial production. Whilst we anticipate challenges, our extensive experience and knowledge, in combination with our technology partners and the expertise of our plant's engineers and operators, sets us up for success. The continuous performance of the plant, over a sustained period of time, has exceeded our expectations and allows us to move our projects forward confidently. We now have a tested and proven DLE technology and integrated flowsheet that we can apply across our series of world-class Smackover assets with our current and future partners.”

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas near the Louisiana state line, a region with a long-standing and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and began an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

