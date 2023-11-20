Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces First Of Several Pilot Projects For Cell Driver(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF)

is a leading clean technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company today announced a significant milestone in its first in-field pilot location for its Cell Driver(TM) Energy Storage System in partnership with post-secondary institution Red Deer Polytechnic, in Central Alberta. Exro also announced moving Brazilian partner Giaffone Electric (“Giaffone”) out of a nondisclosure agreement (“NDA”). The milestone is marked by purchase order commitments for Exro's 800 Volt Coil Driver(TM) System to be integrated into Giaffone electric commercial vehicles with initial deliveries beginning in Q4 2023.“We are thrilled to announce the first of several near-term pilot projects for our Cell Driver battery energy storage system technology,” said Exro's Sue Ozdemir.“The pilot projects represent our ability to commercialize the Cell Driver in parallel to the final months of UL testing. These pilots will serve to demonstrate our best-in-class battery control through the collection of real-time metered data on commercial industry-building applications in North America. The C&I industry is a growing sector forecasted to be up to $14 billion by 2027 (McKinsey et al, 2023). Exro is well positioned to become a market leader for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil Driver(TM)) and stationary energy storage (Cell Driver(TM)), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN